Islamabad outplay Peshawar by five wickets in thriller to face Lahore in eliminator two today

LAHORE: Alex Hales hammered a scintillating knock of 62 as Islamabad United outplayed Peshawar Zalmi in a thrilling eliminator one of the Pakistan Super League VII at Gaddafi Stadium here on Thursday night. Islamabad will take on Lahore Qalandars in the second eliminator at the same venue for a place in the final on Friday (today). The winners of eliminator two will clash with Multan Sultans in the final on Sunday (Feb 27). Chasing a formidable target of 170, Islamabad raced home for the loss of five scalps in 19.3 overs. Hales, who joined Islamabad on Wednesday after a break, was the highest scorer and star performer for the winners. Facing 49 balls, with six fours and three sixes, Hales laid the foundation of victory for his team. He kept the run-chase intact and played according to the situation.

Islamabad were cruising towards the target but it was sensational Salman Irshad’s three wickets which brought Peshawar back into the game. He removed Hales with a brilliant yorker and took the wicket of dangerous-looking Shadab Khan who made 22 runs and Asif Ali who was on seven. The do-or-die match between the two teams was a see-saw battle with both teams unwilling to give up till the very end. Azam Khan, who scored 28 with two sixes, and Faheem Ashraf, who notched 19, brought Islamabad closer. But in the last over when 10 runs were required, Azam got out at the wrong time, but Liam Dawson finished the job with his two hits: one four and one six. Peshawar kept pegging Islamabad back with tight overs and occasional wickets, but the power-hitting depth of Islamabad won out in the end. Wahab Riaz was taken to the cleaners as he conceded 52 runs in his four overs, while Salman ended with 3-31.

Earlier, after deciding to bat first, Peshawar made 169 for the loss of five wickets with veterans Kamran Akmal and Shoaib Malik hitting half centuries. Kamran was brutal in his 58 off 39 balls with seven fours and two huge sixes. Malik and Hussain Talat forged a crucial 56-run stand to take Peshawar to the 150-run mark. Talat scored 28 runs, while Malik made 55 off 43 balls with four boundaries and two sixes. Hasan Ali was the star bowler for Islamabad who claimed three wickets for 30.