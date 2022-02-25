Britain’s most successful Olympian Jason Kenny announces retirement

LONDON: Track cycling great Jason Kenny has announced his retirement, with Britain’s most successful Olympic competitor moving into coaching. The 33-year-old revealed Thursday that he has started work as British Cycling’s men’s podium sprint coach and is in charge of several riders who were his teammates until recently. Kenny’s seventh Olympic gold medal came in the keirin at the Tokyo Games last August, 13 years after his first in Beijing. He had intended to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics but Kenny said the chance to coach the British squad was too good an opportunity to turn down. “It wasn’t an easy decision,” said Kenny, who is now officially ‘Sir Jason’ after being knighted in Britain’s New Year Honours list. “I genuinely wanted to carry on to Paris, but I creak quite a lot these days and I always knew I wanted to go into coaching off the back of it, and this opportunity came along.” Kenny previously quit after winning team sprint, individual sprint and keirin golds at the 2016 Rio Olympics, but reversed his decision a year later.













