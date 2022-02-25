‘Love Hostel’ screening — Vikrant Massey, Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra and others dazzle the event

Love Hostel, a web thriller starring Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra will be soon released on February 25. A Shankar Raman directorial, the movie also stars Bobby Deol as a brutal mercenary. For the very first time, the audience will be witnessing Sanya and Vikrant together. Sanya will portray Jyoti, a daring and fearless woman who is not afraid to take risks. The movie will take up the very sensitive yet prevalent issue of honour killing and inter-faith marriage in India. On Wednesday, the movie’s grand screening took place. While the entire Love Hostel team was present, many other celebrities made an appearance too.

The lady of the hour, Sanya Malhotra looked bewitching in an orange saree. Her shimmery blouse added the bling factor. Her gorgeous curls enhanced her look. On the other hand, Vikrant Massey looked dashing in basics. He sported a white tee and black pants. Bobby Deol sported a white tee with blue ripped jeans. Director Shankar Raman looked smart in a black coat and cream coloured pants. Swarupa Ghosh looked elegant in a subtle grey saree.

Oh and did we talk about the special appearance by Vikrant Massey’s nayi dulhan Sheetal Thakur? Clad in a royal navy blue suit and her wedding bangles, she looked ethereal. The new couple glowed with happiness as they clicked pictures hand in hand.

Love Hostel is produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra, and Gaurav Verma, and is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation of a Drishyam Films production. Love Hostel will premiere in February on ZEE5.