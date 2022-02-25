Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel passes away at 27

Days after sustaining severe injuries in an accident, Zoe Sozo Bethel has passed away.

The former model and Right Side Broadcasting Network reporter, who was crowned Miss Alabama for America Strong in 2021, died on Feb. 18 “after succumbing to her injuries,” her family confirmed on Instagram. She was 27.

On Feb. 11 at about midnight, police responded to a call of a possible suicide attempt in Miami, with the preliminary investigation stating that Zoe fell out of a third-floor window, the Miami Police Department told E! News on Feb. 22. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and died of her injuries a week later. The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner ruled Zoe’s cause of death as blunt force trauma and the manner of death as accidental, per police.

Zoe was living and working in Miami at the time of her death.

Following the incident, Zoe’s family took to her social media platform to ask for prayers. “Zoe had an accident Thursday night, February 10th, & sustained severe damage to her brain/brainstem & is in a coma,” the Instagram message read. “Unfortunately the doctors are saying the damage cannot be repaired & that she may not have much time left.”

“We are praying for God’s will to be done, regardless of what that may look like,” the post continued. “This has been an abrupt & very traumatizing situation for our family, & we can imagine how much of a shock this will also be to everyone who knows & cares for her.”

As news of her death emerged, many friends and former colleagues took to social media to pay tribute to Zoe.

“In loving memory of Zoe,” Grace Saldana, the editor-in-chief of Right Side Broadcasting Network, tweeted. “Besides the fact that she was always incredibly stunning, I’ll always remember how convicted Zoe was in her faith in God, how dedicated she was to her beliefs in protecting life, and how much she cared for others. May she rest in peace.”

The Miss Alabama America organization also took to social media to honor Zoe. “On February 18th, 2022, the world lost a queen,” the pageant’s Instagram post read. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear friend and reigning Miss Alabama for America Strong, Zoe Bethel. She was a light in this world and we are heartbroken over the loss of such a bright and beautiful woman. Rest in grace and love, sweet one.”