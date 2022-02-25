Madhuri leaves Kapil Sharma tongue-tied, dances with Shahrukh Khan’

Actress Madhuri Dixit and the cast of The Fame Game, soon will be seen in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.

The star cast of The Fame Game, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor, Lakshvir Saran, Manav Kaul and Muskkaan Jaferi will be seen in The Kapil Sharma Show, Recently, a promo was shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Youtube.

Madhuri Dixit is seen entering the stage with the host Kapil Sharma, who also sung ‘Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai’ for the actress and asked Sanjay Kapoor, about the change he has seen in Madhuri over the years and he replied she is looking more beautiful now. While Krushna’s mimicry of Jackie Shroff and Chandan Prabhakar was dressed up as Shah Rukh Khan and Kapil dismissed him by saying ‘jaundiced Shah Rukh Khan’.

Madhuri was last seen in the movie Kalank by Abhishek Varman and now she is all set for her digital debut with The Fame Game on Netflix in which she will be playing the role of a superstar who goes missing. The first season will be streamed on February 25.