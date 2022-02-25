China refuses to call Russia’s Ukraine move an ‘invasion’

China Thursday rejected calling Russia’s moves on Ukraine an “invasion” and urged all sides to exercise restraint, even as it advised its citizens there to stay home or at least take the precaution of displaying a Chinese flag if they needed to drive anywhere. Russian forces Thursday fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east.

“China is closely monitoring the latest situation. We call on all sides to exercise restraint to prevent the situation from getting out of control,” said Hua Chunying, spokesperson at China’s foreign ministry. At a packed daily media briefing in Beijing, Hua bridled at journalists’ characterisation of Russia’s actions. “This is perhaps a difference between China and you Westerners. We won’t go rushing to a conclusion,” she said, reports the international media.

“Regarding the definition of an invasion, I think we should go back to how to view the current situation in Ukraine. The Ukrainian issue has other very complicated historical background that has continued to today. It may not be what everyone wants to see.”

The ministry said later senior diplomat Wang Yi, also China’s foreign minister, had spoken with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

Wang said the Ukraine issue had a “complex” history and reiterated that China understands what it called Russia’s “legitimate concerns” on security, according to a statement from China’s foreign ministry.

Russia’s attack comes weeks after Putin met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping just before the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The two sides announced a strategic partnership aimed at countering US influence and said they would have “no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation”.

The Games ended on Sunday.

Asked if Putin had told China that he was planning to invade Ukraine, Hua said Russia, as an independent power, did not need to seek the consent of China.

“It independently decides and implements its own diplomacy and strategy according to its own strategic judgment and interests,” she said.

“And I would also like to add that every time the heads of state meet, they will of course exchange views on issues of common concern.”

China has been expected to back Russia diplomatically and perhaps economically in the event of an invasion of Ukraine, but not militarily. Hua, in response to a question, said China had not provided Russia with any military support.

US President Joe Biden promised “severe sanctions” in response to Russia’s attack, and said he would meet with other Group of Seven leaders to discuss the matter. “Some countries have been following the US in fanning the flame,” Hua said. “We object to any action that hypes up war.”

She also called on Europe to reflect on how it can better protect its peace.

“At the current stage, we should consider whether we’ve done enough in mediation,” Hua said, referring to Europe.