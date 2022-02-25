Pak, Russia FMs vow to strengthen bilateral ties

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said that Pakistan in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was pursuing the agenda of promoting economic priorities and regional links.

He said that Pakistan accorded special importance to bilateral relations with Russia, adding, bilateral ties between Pakistan and Russia have strengthened.

The Foreign Minister expressed these views during the meeting with his Russian counterpart Surgey Lavrov along with the delegation.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on various subjects including the bilateral relations, enhanced cooperation in the areas of mutual interest and important regional and international matters. As Foreign Minister Lavrov welcomed his Pakistani counterpart to Moscow, the two sides reviewed the whole range of Pakistan-Russia bilateral relations and reiterated their commitment to further strengthen the bilateral ties.

Foreign Minister Lavrov congratulated FM Qureshi and the Pakistani leadership over the successful holding of the extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Council of Foreign Ministers (OIC-CFM).

He also expressed good wishes for the success of 48th meeting of the OICCFM expected to be held in Islamabad on March 22-23.

Foreign Minister Qureshi thanked his Russian counterpart for the warm welcome. Foreign Secretary Suhail Mahmood and senior officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were also present in the meeting.