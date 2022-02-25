DRAP launches digital software to enhance transparency

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has launched digital software in order to bring efficiency, transparency, and accountability in the pharmaceutical industry.

Through this new online system, now the pharmaceutical companies would able to apply online without their physical presence at DRAP for for import/ export NOCs and other sort of their business affairs.

On the occasion of launching ceremony, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Health Dr. Faisal Sultan said that government of Pakistan’s digitisation drive will lead to ease of doing business for the Pharma- industry as the Prime Minister envisioned.

He said that three new electronic systems have been launched by DRAP for increasing visibility, transparency, and efficiency in DRAP’s operations. These three systems include Import and Export online software developed in collaboration with USAID, E-governance system at DRAP offices developed by NITB and DRAP’s new website.

While talking to Daily Times, Chief Executive Officer DRAP Asim Rauf said that after this step all authorities have been shifted from lower staffers to senior officials.

Now one application of any pharmaceutical company would be digitally monitored in different sections in the DRAP which, he added, would not only lessen human involvement but also ensure the transparency.

“Under this system every things would have to move digitally and each concerned desk’s official would have to deal personally without any assistance of supporting staff,” Dr Rauf said adding that he as a CEO would also bound to write the note himself in this digitally forum.

He further stated that this was is a step- forward in a series of reformation to bring DRAP at par with international regulatory bodies for ensuring that quality, safe and efficacious therapeutic goods are available in the country. “The multiple electronic systems have been implemented by the DRAP in order to quick disposal of its regulatory functions aiming to achieve organisational agility,” he recalled.

The CEO recalled that first time since its inception the DRAP has introduced the ethical policy and issued National Pharmacovigilance Guidelines. The guidelines included healthcare professionals and patients in the policy that are major stakeholders in this regard.

The purpose of this guidance document, he explained, was to provide a basic framework for the implementation of pharmacovigilance programme of Pakistan and to ensure that stakeholders are better equipped to monitor the safety of therapeutic goods and to detect, assess, understand, prevent and investigate ADRs/ AE report.

While talking on quality of drugs, Dr Rauf said “I have tried my utmost to make no compromise on quality of medicines, easy and their safe access of safe, efficacious medicine at affordable prices and earliest availability of new treatment opportunities for the people of Pakistan,”.

He maintained that its one of its duties to take all stakeholders in medical sector at same page in national interest.

The CEO recalled that the work on the capacity and team building had also been started by DRAM as to strengthen, make operational and manage effectively present and new areas of regulations and enforcement

