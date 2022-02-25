Spring tree plantation drive launched

A tree plantation drive regarding spring season has been launched at Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology (KCAET).

Prof Dr Muhammad Saffar Mirjat Principal KCAET, faculty members and students planted saplings in various parts of the college during the inauguration of campaign on Thursday.

Prof Saffar Mirjat on the occasion said”Plants, trees and greenery are the true old friends of human beings which play pivotal role in keeping our environment pleasant, healthy and livable.”

He said that tree plantation drive could become a success story only when we do not forget about the sapling after planting it till it becomes a strong tree. He suggested that every one of us should plant a tree on his or her birthday and this culture can bring about a real green revolution only in a few years.

He emphasized the need to plant more and more trees in health related institutions and said that patients already admitted in hospitals in the process of their recovery would be provided with healthy, natural and green atmosphere.