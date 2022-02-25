AJK leadership heads rally to highlight Indian aggression in IIOJK

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Leadership on Thursday unanimously headed a rally supported by a large number of people from civil society to highlight the worst human rights violations and state sponsored terrorism by Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry led the successful and historic All Parties Kashmir rally.

Thousands of people particularly Kashmiri marched from National Press Club to D-Chowk carrying Kashmiri flags and placards in their hands and chanting slogans against the fascist Modi regime and illegal occupation of the valley.

Prime Minister AJK Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, Leader of Opposition Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Former Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, Farooq Rahmani, President PPP Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, Chief Organizer PML-N Shah Ghulam Qadir, Former Prime Minister Sardar Atiq Khan, President PTI Azad Kashmir and senior Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, Former President Sardar Yaqub Khan, President JK PPP Sardar Hassan Ibrahim, Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Azad Kashmir Dr. Khalid, President Muslim Conference Mirza Shafiq Jaral, Abdul Rashid Turabi Maulana Saeed Yusuf and Maulana Imtiaz Siddiqui and other political leaders attended in large numbers.

A large number of people including women from all the districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir also participated in the rally. People from other cities of AJK including Muzaffarabad Mirpur, Poonch, Kotli Bhimber, Neelum Jhelum Valley, Dir Kot, Rawalkot Pallandri, Abbaspur, Bagh Haveli, Khari Sharif, Dadial Chakswari Khoi, Ratta Hajira participated in the rally. The rally was watched live by the overseas community all over the world through social media.

Addressing the rally, Kashmiri leaderships expressed their determination that “We will continue to play their role in highlighting the Kashmir issue under the leadership of President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry.” They called on the international community to take notice of the atrocities committed by the Indian government IIOJK. “We condemn and reject all the illegal steps taken by the Indian government in Occupied Kashmir on August 5, 2019 which was human rights violations.

President AJK Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry congratulated the leaders and people of All Parties Kashmir Conference on today’s successful and historic rally. He said that it has given a open message that all Kashmiri leaders and all schools of thought are united on a single platform on the Kashmir issue.

Sultan Mahmood said that in the light of the decisions taken in the All Parties Kashmir Conference, Kashmir rally was organized against the growing atrocities in IIOJK, adding that this process will not stop now. Rather, it will move forward, he added.

He said that another rally will be held in Muzaffarabad in the third week of March, the final announcement of which will be made later. In the next phase, demonstrations in favor of Kashmir issue will be held in London, New York, Brussels, Paris and other European countries, he added.

President AJK said that the atrocities of the Indian government in occupied Kashmir have crossed all limits, adding that India issued fake domiciles to 4.2 million Hindus so that the proportion of the population there could be turned against the Kashmiri people and the Hindu Chief Minister could be elected, adding that “We strongly condemn it”.

The international community should take notice of these illegal steps and human rights violations. “Due to Modi’s inhumane atrocities in occupied Kashmir, India is becoming isolated in the world” he added. He said that the ugly face of India is being exposed in the world.

It may be recalled that the President AJK Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry had convened an All Parties Kashmir Conference of the political leaders of the Independence Camp on January 30 at Kashmir House, Islamabad. In which important decisions were taken to take up the Kashmir issue aggressively at home and abroad.