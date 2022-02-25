Teachers, students’ role vital in eradicating violence: IG Punjab

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that the role of teachers and students is of special importance in eradicating violence, intolerance and extremism from the society. IG Punjab said that Punjab Police is promoting culture of research and development by providing internship opportunities to the students in the police offices so that the young students may keep themselves aware of the police work and challenges and more reforms may be incorporated in police working in the light of feedback received from the students. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the internee students have been provided practical experience in the fields of Investigation, Operations, IT, Legal and Establishment for a period of 6 weeks.

IG Punjab said that the students completing the internship would go as ambassadors of the police in the society and would further strengthen the atmosphere of trust and cooperation between police and people. IG Punjab said that scope of internship program of Punjab Police would be extended and internship would be given to university students in other police offices besides Central Police Office. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that students should help Punjab Police in eradicating drugs from educational institutions so that this evil could be eradicated. He expressed these views while addressing the students at the closing ceremony of the third batch of Punjab Police Internship Program at the Central Police Office here today. 46 students of Government College University who completed their internship program were given certificates.

Students have also been taken to study tours of Punjab Safe City Authority, Police Training College, Punjab Forensic Science Agency during the internship so that they can be briefed effectively on all aspects of police working. Dr. Asghar Zaidi, Vice Chancellor, Government College University, thanked Punjab Police for conducting internship for students and said that the experience gained during the internship would be very useful for the students. During the ceremony, the students expressed their views on the working of the police and said that the Punjab Police Internship Program has not only provided awareness about working of police but has also created a positive image of police. On this occasion Additional IG Training, Additional IG Investigation, DIGs, Legal, IT, Investigation Lahore and other officers including training distributed certificates among the students who completed the internship. At the end of the ceremony, IG Punjab presented a commemorative shield to Dr. Asghar Zaidi, Vice Chancellor, Government College University.