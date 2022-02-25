National Industrial Exhibition in Lahore from March 10-16

Director General Trade Organization Punjab Tahir Raza Hamdani has said that industrial exhibitions not only provide an excellent opportunity for the manufacturers to introduce their products at the national level, but also strengthen the national economy.

“Our National Industrial Exhibition is being held from March 10 to 16 in Fortress Stadium Lahore and I can confidently say that this exhibition will prove to be a milestone in showcasing the products manufactured in Gujranwala at the national level,” Tahir Raza Hamdani said while addressing the members of Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI).

The meeting was presided over by President of the Chamber Muhammad Shoaib Butt, while Senior Vice President Afaq Ayub, members of the Working Committee, Former PresidentSaud Dar, Ikram Khokhar, Chaudhry Anis, Muhammad Nawaz Cheema, Chief Inspector Boiler Punjab Muzaffar Hussain, Controller W&M Punjab Arshad Javed, Director Industry Punjab Javed Iqbal, Director Admin Punjab Azhar Gujjar, Deputy Director Lahore Irfan Yousuf, AD Industry Lahore and a large number of business community members were also present on the occasion.

The DG said that the National Industrial Exhibition was being organized after 20 years and the Punjab government would provide all facilities from establishing to decoration the stalls.

Shoaib Butt said that at present, high prices of electricity, gas and various taxes have affected the production, resultantly numerous industry owners have either limited their production due to business difficulties or are shifting their businesses to other countries. He said there is a lack of incentives at the government level to save the country’s industry, unless we create facilities for the industry, neither the economy will improve, nor the country will prosper.

Model market inaugurated in Kamoki

Punjab Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahanian Gardezi inaugurated a new model market under the first public-private partnership (PPP) in Kamoki, Gujranwala.

On this occasion, he said that prosperity of farmers is one of the top priorities of the present government. He said the new market will provide quality facilities to local farmers and consumers.

Assistant Commissioner Kamoki Usman Sikandar, ticket holder Ehsanullah Virk, former MPA Shabir Mehr, Mian Zafar, Faisal Adnan Sandhu, Haq Nawaz and other stakeholders participated in the ceremony.

The minister further said that the present government has set up Punjab Agricultural Marketing Regulatory Authority to provide quality services to the farmers and consumers. He said so far registration of 146 markets has been completed under PAMRA Act. He said the present government has set up farmer platforms in 105 markets for the welfare of farmers. He said that under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab government is striving to make the agricultural sector active and developed. He said the Punjab government has for the first time in history launched a revolutionary program of issuing “Kisan Card” through which all subsidies in the form of cash transfers are directly credited to the farmers’ accounts.

Woman shot dead by robbers

A Canadian nationality holder woman was murdered by armed men for showing resistance during a robbery.

Reportedly, Nidda, a Canadian nationality holder, was travelling along with her husband Shahzad in their car when two armed men stopped them on gunpoint and snatched cash and cellphone from them.When Nidda and her husband tried to offer resistance, the dacoits opened fire. Nidda received a bullet in her neck and died on the spot. Police have started investigation.

Murder convict gets 106-year imprisonment

A court has awarded 106 years imprisonment to a convict involved in a triple murder case.

It was reported that convict Sufyan Ali gunned down three persons in Hafizabad over old enmity. After completion of hearing process, judge Anti-Terrorism Court Nitasha Naseem announced 106 years imprisonment and fine of Rs1.5 million for the convict.