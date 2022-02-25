The Indo-Pak subcontinent is the best model of colonial heritage even after the decolonization in 1947 that it is still running behind the divide based on being a good speaker of English and a bad speaker of English. Fortunately, or unfortunately, all the people inhabiting this part of the planet come across listening, speaking, writing, or reading the English language, almost every day. Even a layman in the street uses a few phrases snatched from here and there while he interacts for his business or works with the high-ups of the society. But all Pakistanis are not on the same page regarding the use of English. Consequently, the society keeps on dividing itself on the similar colonial patterns between the native-like speakers and the non-native-like speakers.

In fact, it is never a possibility for a non-native living in the Indo-Pak subcontinent to achieve a hundred per cent accuracy of spoken or written English. There are three main categories in this regard: First are the people who never visited any native English-speaking country or never listened to any native speakers. They would speak in an Indigenized or Urduized edition of English. Second are the ones who have frequently listened to the teachers or speakers who attempt to follow the native or received pronunciation. The last group is the people who have lived and interacted with the native speakers in their countries and so, their English language is very close to the received or standard English but never exactly the same one.

Now, there are great politics involved in this difference. Teachers who speak better or near to native English are given priority in jobs and are given better salaries or while recruitment is done, a white native speaker is preferred more than anything else. By doing so, institutions that run on this very difference create a class difference as well by teaching their students how to speak very close to the native speakers. Similarly, the politics of Standard English has been devised into a big industry because of the high cost charged by these institutions and very costly books that are given to the students who attend these institutions. Because of all this, ultimately, a postcolonial divide is created between the insiders of native English and the outsiders of native English.

Our politics of divide, based on standard English, has made a vast majority of Pakistanis shun English in academics.

The same politics works in the case of literary productions from this area. The writers who live within Pakistan and write in English are seldom welcomed by the market or the English readership, while the Pakistani writers who live abroad sell like hotcakes, not only in Asia but also in the western world. The same is the case with a few of the academia in Pakistan. While selecting a foreign examiner/evaluator, they are reluctant to opt for a foreign professor with a Pakistani identity. An English or American name would readily find a positive tick mark. This politics of the English language is deeply retarding the academic progress of the people of Pakistan especially. While on the one hand, the native speakers are readily and quickly recognize the multiple varieties of English that literature being produced in these English varieties has been termed as literature in English, rather than English literature. On the other hand, a few sections of the society are still bent upon finding a way out to go back to the classics of the colonial ideology.

The world is rapidly moving towards an era where throughout the globe, the English language has become a successful and useful tool of communication regardless of the pronunciation or the grammar it follows. So, in this age of digital skills and communication, let’s not keep insisting on standard or received English and instead, let our people communicate the way they can. Our politics of divide, based on standard English, has made a vast majority of Pakistanis shun English in academics and otherwise, while in our neighbouring countries, like India, Bangladesh, or Sri Lanka, people take English as another subject along with the other subjects of study. For Pakistanis, passing an exam in English is still a nightmare. And even if, somehow, they pass, many of them after passing certain standards are unable to write one simple application or an essay. Pakistanis would be better at ease if they too have their Pak-English, like Inglish in India, Chinglish in China, or Chicano in the Southwest United States of America.

The writer is a professor of English at Government Emerson College, Multan. He can be reached at zeadogar@hotmail.com and Tweets at @Profzee