Corrupt politicians can’t be allowed conspiring against country: Fawad 

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday, referring to a recent meeting of the opposition leaders, said these corrupt faces should not be allowed to hatch conspiracy against the country and a democratically elected government.

Sharing a video clip of the opposition leaders’ gathering, he tweeted that those who had looted the national wealth should have been in jails instead of sitting together to conspire against an elected prime minister of the country.The minister said no positive could be expected from the corrupt opposition leaders who always cared about their children and assets.