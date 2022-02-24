Youth with proper guidance may make Pakistan developed nation: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Prisons Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said Pakistani youth have great talent and if they are provided proper guidance, they may help the country win a place among the developed nations.

He was addressing the concluding ceremony of the second annual art and craft exhibition, organised by the Unique Group of Institutions here. He said Pakistan could secure its future only by grooming the talent of the youth. He said Pakistan was blessed with all natural resources, and it was now the responsibility of its people to utilise these resources and put it on the road to prosperity. He said he was really impressed by the talent of the Unique Group students’ art pieces, showcased at the exhibition.

Unique Group Chairman Prof Abdul Mannan Khurram told the ceremony his institution was providing students with opportunities of all extracurricular activities, alongside the academic work, to bring to the fore their creative talents.

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said the Unique Group students were not only getting top positions in their academic activities and annual examinations but also leading students of other institutions in extracurricular activities.

Well-known painters — Dr Ijaz Anwar and Munawwar Mohyuddin — also spoke at the ceremony.

The Unique Sialkot campus secured the first position in the Unique art contest, Unique Mehran Block and Unique EME campuses got the second position, while the Unique Township and Unique Gujranwala campuses stood third in the contest.

Khadija Usman of Unique Girls High School 107-A, New Muslim Town campus, was declared the best painter of the year. Also, the best cartoonist award was secured by Abdur-Rehman of Unique 65-L Gulberg campus; best portrait-maker award was won by Ali Faisal of Unique Walton campus and Muhammad Alam of Unique 65-L Gulberg campus.

The teachers responsible for grooming artistic talent of students were given cash awards. Overall 30 teachers were given different awards.