First images and videos of Russian attack on Ukraine

Russia on Thursday launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air, and sea, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a statement, “To anyone who would consider interfering from the outside: if you do, you will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history. All relevant decisions have been taken. I hope you hear me.”

Following this, multiple blasts were reported from Ukraine. Pictures and videos of missiles, blasts, and sirens in Ukraine have also taken over social media.

A low-flying Russian aircraft was also spotted in Luhansk.

Dozens of cars have lined up in Eastern Ukraine as people have resorted to panic buying gas.

