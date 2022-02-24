Every Pakistani wants justice as dispensed in Noor Mukadam case: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain cited the Noor Mukadam case as an example of what almost every citizen wanted from the judicial system of Pakistan.

Police and prosecution fulfilled their responsibility and the court handed down the verdict within four months, he tweeted.

نور مقدم کیس میں پولیس اور پراسیکیوشن نے ذمہ داری پوری کی اور عدالت نے چار ماہ میں فیصلہ ۔۔۔۔ یہ ہے وہ انصاف جس کی توقع پاکستانی عوام کرتے ہیں امید ہے انصاف سے جڑے ادارے عوام کی توقعات پر پورا اتریں گے اور رول آف لاء نافذ ہو گا — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 24, 2022

“This is the justice that Pakistani people expect,” he added. The minister expressed hope that institutes associated with the administration of justice would live up to the expectations of people and ensure rule of law in letter and spirit.