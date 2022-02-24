Daily Times

Your right to know Thursday, February 24, 2022


,

Every Pakistani wants justice as dispensed in Noor Mukadam case: Fawad

APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain cited the Noor Mukadam case as an example of what almost every citizen wanted from the judicial system of Pakistan.

Police and prosecution fulfilled their responsibility and the court handed down the verdict within four months, he tweeted.

“This is the justice that Pakistani people expect,” he added. The minister expressed hope that institutes associated with the administration of justice would live up to the expectations of people and ensure rule of law in letter and spirit.

Submit a Comment