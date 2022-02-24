ITP officials review traffic arrangements for upcoming visit of Australian team

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Thursday reviewed traffic arrangements for the upcoming visit of the Australian cricket team and events on March 23 including the Pakistan Day Parade.

The formal review was made in a meeting chaired by SSP (Traffic) Islamabad, Rai Mazhar Iqbal which was attended by SP (Traffic) and all zonal DSPs.

The SSP (Traffic) directed for special measures to improve and maintain traffic flow and prevent accidents.

He also directed strict action against heavy vehicles involved in lane violation, motorcyclists not using helmets, illegal parking outside major markets as well as shopping plazas. He asked to resolve traffic-related problems and improve the traffic flow system outside schools and colleges.

The SSP (Traffic) directed zonal DSPs to take legal action against the violators of other traffic laws and ensure legal action against rickshaws entering Islamabad illegally.

Law enforcement should be ensured, he said adding that the zonal in-charge will be responsible for his beat and strict departmental action will be taken against those who are negligent in duty.

In order to keep Islamabad free from accidents and maintain road discipline, the SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal was directed to ensure observance of traffic rules. The meeting specifically targeted public transport and other heavy vehicles violating their scheduled route and time. He asked for the deployment of additional traffic staff to solve parking problems outside the city’s major markets, shopping plazas and schools, colleges and to improve traffic flow. Special instructions were issued to zonal DSPs for additional deployment.

On the occasion, SSP (Traffic) said that all possible steps should be taken to ensure enforcement of traffic rules and provide transport facilities to the citizens so as to improve the flow of traffic in the city and eliminate accidents. Every police officer will be responsible for their own beat, and strict disciplinary action to be taken against those who are negligent in their duties.

He said that the education wing will also provide information to the citizens on various highways regarding road safety and traffic rules, especially the use of helmets and avoiding lane violations.