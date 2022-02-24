Today darkest day in history: Mushaal Hussein Malik

ISLAMABAD: The Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation (PCO), Mushaal Hussein Mullick has said that around 11,247 rape cases have been committed by the ruthless Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) since 1990.

In a statement, she said that there were many other cases of gang rape and cases which are not even in the record. She said that today is the darkest day in history, adding that 31 years ago, on the night of February 23, 1991, the honor of more than 100 Kashmiri women was trampled in IIOJK. She said that the tyrant Indian army could not suppress the continuous struggle of the Kashmiri people for their independence.

She said that the terrorist Indian army under the auspices of the government has been carrying out atrocities on the people of IIOJK for decades.

Mushaal Hussein said that the bodies of many young Kashmiris were not returned to their families and thousands of children were also blinded by pellet guns.

She said that many mothers were still looking at the path of their children.

“I asked the world, where is the law of the world,” she said, adding that today the oppressed Kashmiris are appealing to the international community for justice.