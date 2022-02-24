Opposition’s no-trust move fizzles out: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday viewed the opposition’s move to announce a committee for finalizing the date of no-trust motion as an attempt to cover up the failure of its fresh bid against a democratically elected government.

“The opposition is forming committees due to its failure to get the required number for bringing a no-confidence motion in the Parliament. Their no-trust move has been fizzled out in today’s meeting,” he said in a news release while reacting to the joint statement issued by the main opposition parties after a huddle of their leadership in Lahore.

He said the gathering of opposition parties leaders’ was inconclusive and only limited to “time-pass” and a dinner.

Farrukh said the “incompetent” opposition dreamt about ousting the government every day. This time, it would not be different as the opposition did not have support from the public.

He said both the Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shehbaz Sharif and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Chief Fazlur Rehman were doubtful about the role being played by the Pakistan Peoples Party, especially its co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari in the entire process.

The minister said the PML-N, PPP, and JUI-F had no agenda for the welfare of the public. Their leadership only knew different ways of doing corruption while being in the power.

The whole world was grappled by the extreme inflation, he said, pointing out that Prime Minister Imran Khan was implementing his agenda of providing maximum relief to the masses.

He lashed out at the critics of the government’s economic policies and said those who did not have the knowledge to run home were giving analysis on running the country.

Farrukh said the government had to pay huge sums of money for repayment of the loans taken by the PML-N and PPP governments marred by corruption and money laundering.

He said the PTI was the only government that was ensuring equal distribution of resources among all the federating units.