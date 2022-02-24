FIA issues guidelines to protect citizens from banking, financial frauds

ISLAMABAD: Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has issued guidelines for the general public to protect themselves from banking and financial frauds.

According to the guidelines, never give your personnel information, account number, card number PIN code on phone calls. Always made long and difficult passwords which could not be guessed easily, it further said.

The people were also advised never to click suspicious links shared through phone and WhatsApp messages, emails, Facebook or other social media links.