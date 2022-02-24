Security Forces recover huge cache of arms, ammunition in N Waziristan IBO

RAWALPINDI: The Security Forces on Thursday conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Madi Khel, North Waziristan District, on reports of a weapons and ammunition cache.

During the search operation, large quantity of weapons and ammunition was recovered, said an Inter-Services Public Relations ISPR news release.

The recovered weapons and ammunition included Sub Machine Guns, Light Machine Guns, RPG-7s, Hand Grenades, RPG-7 rockets and hundreds of multiple calibre rounds, it said.

It further said that the locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.