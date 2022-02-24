Pakistan records 18 more COVID deaths, 1455 fresh cases

ISLAMABAD: Covid-19 has taken 18 more lives in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 30,114, the data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed Thursday.

As per details, Pakistan has reported 1,455 fresh cases of the pandemic during the past 24 hours when 42,396 tests were conducted.

The positivity rate remained 3.4 per cent. The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care at various hospitals across the country has dropped to 1,220.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Pakistan has conducted overall 26,258,701tests to diagnose the coronavirus including 42,396 tests during the past 24 hours.

1,412,429 people have got their health back including 2,914 in a single day in Pakistan.

On Wednesday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had revised its policy for inbound passengers. Under the revised policy that would come into force on Feb 24 (today), fully vaccinated inbound passengers would not be required to undergo PCR test before travelling to Pakistan. The NCOC has made vaccination mandatory for all inbound passengers with exemption for individuals below the age of 12 years. Passengers between 12-18 years of age are allowed to travel without mandatory vaccination till March 31, 2022, it said.