Grace Bay in Turks & Caicos named best beach in the world

Life’s definitely a beach if you soak up the sun on one of Tripadvisor’s top-ranked strips of sand for 2022.

According to the travel site, if you want the ultimate spot on which to lay down your towel then head to Grace Bay Beach in Turks and Caicos, as it’s been declared No1 in its 2022 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards for Beaches. It takes the top spot in a ranking drawn up from the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings from Tripadvisor travellers for beaches worldwide, gathered between January 1 and December 31, 2021.

Varadero Beach in Cuba claims the worldwide silver medal, bronze goes to Turquoise Bay in Western Australia and Hapuna Beach in Hawaii is the USA’s top-ranking beach, landing 13th on the global table. Luskentyre Beach on Scotland’s Isle of Harris is the UK’s top-ranking beach – it comes seventh on the European list.

First-place Grace Bay Beach has racked up over 7,200 reviews to date – 90 percent of which received a top-tier ‘five-bubble’ rating. According to the travel site, travellers are smitten by the ‘white sand and crystal clear water’ of this ‘quintessential Caribbean paradise’.

Meanwhile, one visitor raved about the ‘turquoise water and soft sands’ of second-place Varadero Beach, describing it as a ‘great place to relax in the calm morning waters or play in the waves in the afternoon’.

Third-place Turquoise Bay is a ‘must-do if you love the beach and snorkelling the coral reef’, according to another reviewer.

The rest of the worldwide top 10 list comprises the ‘beautiful and quiet beach’ of Quarta Praia in Brazil, Aruba’s Eagle Beach and Radhanagar Beach on India’s Havelock Island – ‘a beautiful cove with fine white sand’.

Baia do Sancho in Brazil ranks seventh, with one traveller revealing that ‘even though this beach is a little bit difficult to access, it’s worth every effort’. It’s followed by Trunk Bay Beach on the Virgin Islands, the ‘amazing’ Baía dos Golfinhos in Brazil and the ‘truly heavenly’ Spiaggia dei Conigli on the Italian isle of Lampedusa.

Spiaggia dei Conigli yet again tops the podium in the European ranking. The silver medal goes to Praia da Falésia in Portugal, followed by Playa de Muro Beach, Majorca, Spain; Nissi Beach, Ayia Napa, Cyprus and Balos Lagoon, Crete, Greece.

Seventh-place Luskentyre, with over 1,000 Tripadvisor ratings, is described as a ‘stunning beach’ that boasts ‘miles of white sand and beautiful green-blue water, with impressive sand dunes and views of the island of Taransay’.

Tripadvisor says: ‘Further adding to Luskentyre’s appeal – for such a beautiful beach visitors might expect to have to share the beauty spot with crowds of other travellers but on the contrary – it’s often possible to take a stroll along this beach without seeing another soul. The ideal secluded retreat.’

Luskentyre wasn’t the only British beach to impress Tripadvisor reviewers – this year, three other UK beaches appear in Europe’s top 25. Northumberland’s Bamburgh Beach ranks eighth and moving down south, Porthminster Beach in St Ives, Cornwall, comes 11th and Dorset’s Weymouth Beach is 19th.

After Hapuna Beach, the rest of the USA top-five ranking comprises Siesta Beach, Florida, Poipu Beach Park, Hawaii, Moonstone Beach, California and Hawaii’s Kailua Beach Park.

One Tripadvisor user said that first-place Hapuna Beach, which has earned over 2,600 ratings, has a ‘long, gentle expanse of soft golden sand, affording views of Mauna Kea and Hualalai volcanoes’.

Christine Maguire, VP, Global Media Business at Tripadvisor, said: ‘We know a perfect day at the beach looks different from one person to the next. Some love classic soft white sand and sunbathing, while others love exploring rocky coves.

‘This list has something for everyone because it was determined by the millions of different travellers all over the world reviewing their favourite beaches on Tripadvisor throughout 2021.

‘Although last year was still far from “normal,” these are the beaches travellers visited and loved more than any others.’