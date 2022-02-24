Hassan Khawar attends ‘Alhamra Live’

The Special Assistant of Chief Minister Punjab Hassan Khawar’s special participated in the musical show Alhamra Live; he saw the performances of the youth and was fully appreciated. Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi welcomed the guests and briefed Hassan Khawar on the programme’s achievements. On occasion, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Hassan Khawar said that youth interest in fine arts is commendable. He said that Pakistani youth are showcasing their talents in every sector of the world. Khawar also appreciated the efforts of the Lahore Arts Council and said that Alhamra has a vital role to play in the promotion and development of art, music, drama and painting, which shows that this institution is doing an excellent job for art and artists. Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi thanked the performers in the program, especially the teachers of the Alhamra Academy. Of Performing Arts. Zulfi said that we are grateful to the Punjab government for supporting us at every opportunity. He thanked Hassan Khawar for being a part of Alhamra Live.













