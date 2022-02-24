KSE-100 index gains 121 points

The KSE-100 index rose 0.27 percent on Wednesday, just one day after the escalating Russian-Ukrainian tensions dampened investor confidence in Pakistan’s stock market. The KSE-100 lost 120.74 points or 0.27 percent to close at 45,132.92. According to Capital Stake’s post-market comment, “the current results season helped to revive investor confidence.”When it comes to economic support for energy and agriculture, the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) signed a $1.2 billion annual plan for 2022 in favour of Pakistan’s government.

OGDC made a profit of Rs68.9 billion in the first half of the year, thanks to a 77pc increase in oil prices and a 1pc increase in oil production. While previous years’ PAT and EPS were Rs1.070 billion and Rs0.97 per share, Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited’s (MLCF) second-quarter results came in at Rs1,919 million and RS1.75 per share, respectively. Cement (71.72 points), banking (46.61 points), and automotive assembly were three of the key drivers of the benchmark index (17.12 points). The all-share index volume declined from 227.17 million on Tuesday to 186.35 million on Wednesday. There was a decrease of Rs6.80 billion in the value of shares traded from Rs7.63 billion in the previous session. After TeleCard Limited and WorldCall Telecom in third and fourth place, the volume leader was Bank of Punjab with 13.63 million shares. On Wednesday, 348 shares of 348 companies were traded, of which 178 rose, 153 fell, and 17 stayed unchanged.