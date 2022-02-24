PKR recovers 7 paisa against USD as commodity prices ease

The Pakistani rupee appreciated by 7 paisa (+0.04 percent) against the US dollar as global prices of crude oil, gold and some other commodities eased on Wednesday. The State Bank of Pakistan said in a statement that the dollar opened at Rs176.23 in the interbank market and closed at Rs176.16. The rupee witnessed a trading range of 10 paisa during the session, showing the intraday high bid of 176.25 and low offer of 176.15. Within the open market, the rupee was traded at 176.50/177.50 per dollar, showing a decrease of 20 paisa in selling rate.

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback against a basket of its main competitors, traded once again on the defensive and shed ground for the second session in a row. The index finished 0.07 percent lower at 96.07, where it remained in Asia trade on Wednesday.The corrective downside in the buck comes amidst further recovery in US treasury bond yields across the curve. Overall, the rupee shed 30 paisa against the American currency during the last three days of this week, while it has depreciated by Rs18.73 during the ongoing fiscal year 2021-22. However, the local unit has appreciated by 35 paisa during the current year 2022.

The currency dealers said that a declining trend in the global crude oil prices helped the local currency show some gains. They said that the reports about escalation in Russia-Ukraine tensions surged the oil prices in the international markets, which pressured the Pakistani rupee. However, as crude oil prices remained steady on Wednesday, a modest appreciation in PKR has been witnessed. They said the rupee is bearing the brunt of increasing trade deficit, surging import bill due to rise in oil prices, shrinking reserves, and speculative elements. The oil import bill recorded a sharp increase in the first seven months (July-January) of 2021-22 from a year ago owing to rising prices on the international market and massive depreciation of the rupee. The oil import bill surged 107.35 percent to $11.7 billion in the first seven months of the current fiscal year.