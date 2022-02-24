Oil slips as US sanctions spare Russian energy industry

Crude oil prices eased on Wednesday after the US imposed sanctions on Russia but stopped short of targeting its energy industry. Moreover, prospects of a breakthrough in nuclear talks with Iran also eased market pressure. The oil prices have been trimming since Tuesday after nearing the $100 a barrel mark. As of 1300 hours GMT, Brent, the international benchmark for two-thirds of the world’s oil, shed $0.20 (-0.21 percent) to reach $96.64 a barrel. Brent crude futures have been easing off since hitting $99.50 a barrel on Tuesday. On the other hand, the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price reached $91.63 a barrel, down by $0.28 (-0.30 percent). WTI crude futures have been easing off since hitting $95.81 a barrel a day earlier. The price for Opec Basket was recorded at $94.28 a barrel with an increase of 1.61 percent, Arab Light was available at $95.91 a barrel with an increase of 4.16 percent and the price of Russian Sokol went up to $97.84 a barrel with 3.33 percent increase. The US sanctions described as part of a first tranche of measures against Moscow are not as strong as some analysts had expected. Calling Russia’s decision an invasion, US President Joe Biden announced punitive measures against two Russian banks, the sale of the country’s sovereign debt abroad and some of Russia’s richest people.













