Defending champions Multan down Lahore by 28 runs to storm into PSL VII final

LAHORE: Defending champions Multan Sultans shattered Lahore Qalandars dream by defeating them by 28 runs in the qualifier and qualifying for the final of the Pakistan Super League VII at Gaddafi Stadium here on Wednesday night. While Multan qualified for Sunday’s final, Lahore still have another opportunity to reach their second title match in three years when they will play the winners of Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United on Friday (tomorrow). Chasing a modest victory target of 164, Lahore could muster only 135 for the loss nine wickets in their allotted overs. Fakhar Zaman played a responsible knock of 63 off 45 balls with two boundaries and four sixes but could not find solid partnerships as Shahnawaz Dahani ripped through the batting line-up of Lahore, claiming three scalps for just 19 runs.

The Multan bowlers kept things tight for the Lahore batsmen as they were on target from the word go. Left-arm spinner Asif Afridi removed opener Abdullah Shafique with Lahore’s score at just 17 runs. Kamran Ghulam and Fakhar forged a small partnership, but Kamran was removed. Mohammad Hafeez got out for zero as things worsened for Lahore. Harry Brook and Fakhar notched a 54 run stand to keep Lahore in the game. It was Dahani who changed the game, as he removed Harry for 13, and also sent the next batsman Samit Patel (11) packing with a sensational catch. After that, Multan completely got the grip on the game as all other batsmen could not score freely against powerful and tight bowling of Multan. Willey picked two while Rumman Raees, Khushdil Shah and Asif picked one.

It is pertinent to mention that Lahore’s opening batsman Fakhar created a new history in PSL when he surpassed Babar Azam in the list of most runs and most scores of 50 plus in a single edition of the tournament. Fakhar, who is already the leading runs scorer in PSL 7, surpassed Karachi Kings’ skipper Babar’s record when he took the 34th run of his innings of 63 against Multan. Babar had, in the last edition, scored 554 runs in 11 innings playing for Karachi. Fakhar, in this edition, has scored 584 runs in 11 innings. The half-century against Multan was Fakhar’s 8th score of fifty or more in this edition of PSL which is also the most numbers of 50 plus scores in a single edition of PSL. Earlier, after put to bat first, Mohammad Rizwan (53) and Rilee Rossouw (65) played undefeated knocks as Multan made respectable total of 163 for the loss of two scalps in their allotted overs. Skipper Rizwan played sensibly and according to the situation. He sustained the early pressure without taking a risk and rotated the strike. Rizwan scored 53 off 51 balls while Rossouw was sensational with his 42-ball innings with seven fours and one six. Aamer Azmat scored 33 runs off 22 balls. For Lahore, Hafeez and Samit took a wicket each.