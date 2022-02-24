British champion flat jockey Murphy banned until 2023

LONDON: champion flat-racing jockey Oisin Murphy has been banned for 14 months after admitting breaching coronavirus protocols, misleading the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) and prejudicial conduct, plus two alcohol breaches. The 26-year-old Irishman has admitted all the charges. His suspension has been backdated to December 8 as Murphy handed in his riding license to seek support when he was charged that same month. It means Murphy cannot reapply for his license until February 16, 2023. Among the charges brought by the BHA, UK horseracing’s governing body, were misleading or attempting to mislead officials regarding his true location between 9-12 September 2020 when he had gone on holiday to Mykonos. The Greek island was on Britain’s Covid ‘red-list’ at the time but Murphy tried to say he had been at Lake Como in Italy instead. He was also found to have twice been over the permitted threshold of alcohol when breathalysed before race meetings at Chester (May 5) and Newmarket (October 8). Announcing the verdict, the BHA said Murphy’s breaches of the rules were “extremely serious, reckless and potentially incredibly damaging for the sport,” as he had potentially compromised the safety of is fellow jockeys.













