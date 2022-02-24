Munawar Faruqui stirs outrage for starring in Kangana’s show

Comedian Munawar Faruqui has been confirmed as the second contestant on Kangana Ranaut’s forthcoming reality OTT show Lock Upp. Last year, Munawar kept drifting in and out of news for a string of controversies that surfaced following the allegations of making insensitive remarks about Hindu gods at one of his shows. He was targeted by several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and supporters and was subsequently arrested.

After his release, Munawar struggled to book venues for his shows and faced constant threats from the BJP. Between October and November, Munawar claimed that 12 of his shows were cancelled across India as the hosts and organisers feared the venues being vandalised. On November 27, Munawar posted what looked like a farewell to comedy.

“This is the end,” he had written. “Good bye! I am done.”

Later, the Bengaluru police confirmed that they had indeed denied Munawar permission to stage shows, calling him a “controversial” figure. A month later, however, Munawar appeared to have been granted permission to hold shows when he announced a two-hour act titled Dhando. It was sold out instantly. Throughout the controversy, Munawar received immense support on social media. But on Tuesday, social media erupted in condemnation and disapproval after Ekta Kapoor’s OTT platform ALT Balaji posted a promo for the upcoming reality show Lock Upp. The project was announced earlier this month and is hosted by the controversy queen Kangana Ranaut.

The indignation at Munawar’s participation in Lock Upp was not only because of the anti-Muslim statements made Kangana and her sister Rangoli in 2020, but Munawar’s own tweet against the siblings.

He once took a jibe at Kangana for keeping her own sister as her manager despite her staunch views against what she claims is rampant nepotism in Bollywood.

Munawar’s fans have expressed disappointment on social media and many have called his participation in Kangana’s show a wrong decision.

Others have, however, defended Munawar by saying that he is just making a living as an artist and should not be targeted for participating in Lock Upp. A few even commented that he is being exploited by big platforms after his own shows were cancelled.