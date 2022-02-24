Swat’s 100-foot-high swing is not for faint-hearted

The valley of Swat is a perfect destination for adventure lovers. The snow-capped mountains of Malam Jabba have scenic ski resorts, and Kalam has lush green forests that offer the perfect scenery for a hiking expedition. Kumrat Valley is also loved for its hiking trails.

But if these activities are not adventurous enough for someone, there is also a 100-feet high swing installed in Swat.

The swing at the Magic Mountain Ski Resort takes a person so high that they can view the entire landscape of Swat.

Tourists are already lining up to get the feel of this thrilling adventure.

In case you wonder who would push you up so high on this swing, the company has operators with long ropes and sturdy lungs to fling you hundred feet high.

However, a trip to Magic Mountain Ski Resort requires you to buy a ticket priced at Rs 5,000.

Some of the tourists, speaking to SAMAA TV, said the price was worth it.