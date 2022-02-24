Mira Sethi saree reminds fans of Katrina’s ‘Tip tip barsa pani’

Mira Sethi might be taking her styling inspiration from Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif.

The actor turned heads in a stunning saree picture on Monday, drawing comparisons with Katrina Kaif’s look from Tip Tip Barsa Pani.

Mira’s bombshell photo was quick to garner praises from friends and fans, some of whom also dubbed her Katrina’s doppelganger. “Tip tip barsa pani,” commented one, referring to Mira’s outfit.

Celebrities like Ayeza Khan reacted to 35-year-old actress’s pictures with fire emojis whereas Ushna Shah commented, “OH MY GOD.” Her pictures have been garnering loved reactions from fans and friends.

Ali Safina commented on her hairstyle, he wrote, “Sarkarrr easyyy to muntaaain hairstyle (Sarkar easy to maintain hairstyle.”

Kaif appeared in the recreation of Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon’s hit song in her film Sooryavanshi in 2021 which received praises from several Bollywood celebs and fans.