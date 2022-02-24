Shahrukh Khan fuels hype for ‘Pathan’ with new advert

Shah Rukh Khan’s look from a new advertisement has led to speculations that it’s a glimpse from his upcoming action film Pathan.

On Tuesday, Shah Rukh uploaded a video to his social media accounts that instantly travelled far and wide on the internet. His fans, waiting for Shah Rukh to grace the screen since his last release, started to speculate that the advert was a look into Pathan, which features Deepika Padukone opposite him.

The beverage advertisement features Shah Rukh in an action hero avatar. He is watching himself on the big screen in a theatre, raining blows on the bad guys on a moving train. Shortly after the video went viral, Shah Rukh’s fans streamed the comments section requesting him to officially announce Pathan. They are celebrating the superstar’s return to action too.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in 2018. The VFX-heavy film, directed by Anand L Rai, failed to make a mark on the box office and Shah Rukh subsequently announced a break from films. Zero was one of the most expensive films ever made in Bollywood.

He is yet to make an official announcement about Pathan, which reportedly features John Abraham too.