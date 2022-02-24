Tour Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s grand Mumbai bungalow

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is often in the news for his acting chops but this time it’s his new home that has become the talk of the town. Photos of Nawazuddin’s ivory bungalow are swirling on social media for its minimal yet royal vibes. The grand property is located in Mumbai and Nawazuddin recently threw a housewarming party for his friends. It took the actor three years to build the house of his dreams, according to reports by Indian media. He has named the residence “Nawab” in the memory of his father. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is best known for his critically acclaimed performances in a number of films, including Gangs of Wasseypur, Kick, Badlapur, and in the web series Sacred Games. He will be seen next in Tiku Weds Sheru, produced by Kangana Ranaut.













