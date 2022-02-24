From Burnes Road’s kebabs to her favourite colours, Nida Yasir is answering all questions

Instagram Q&A sessions have now become a popular trend amongst celebrities who want to interact with their followers.

Their answers could range from memes to queries or even product reviews. Jumping on the bandwagon after Mahira Khan, Kubra Khan, Azaan Sami Khan and Sarwat Gilani, Nida Yasir is the latest star to answer a bunch of random questions online.

The TV show host is known for her morning show Good Morning Pakistan, which the former actor has been hosting for over a decade. Her segments on the show include everything from a live Q&A to showing beauty trends, wedding festivities, recipes and skincare hacks. But a Q&A on Instagram is a different ballgame entirely.

The first question Yasir answered was the most predictable – her favourite colour. The TV host shared that white, pink, peach and lilac are her favourites.

Asking their favourite street food is a necessity during every Q&A. We expected her to say pani puri but surprisingly Burnes Road’s bun kebabs are Yasir’s favourite.

Yasir also responded to a query about her lasik eye surgery, which she had briefly discussed with her followers on Instagram. Unfortunately, she didn’t have a good experience and is still wearing her glasses.

A follower even asked about her kids, to which the proud mother said she has three – daughter Sila, and sons Fareed and Balaaj. Surprisingly, Yasir’s favourite Pakistani dramas are Yeh Na Thi Humari Qismat and Mere Humsafar. We expected her husband’s dramas or brother-in-law Danish Nawaz’s to make it to her list, but clearly Yasir has something else on her watchlist.

Her favourite face wash is from Japanese brand, Shiseido. The cleanser itself caters to acne-prone and oily skin with rice germ oil, peony root and yomogi extract, all three of which remove impurities.

She even credited the cooks in her house who look after the kitchen.

The host shared that it’s been 20 years to her marriage with actor Yasir Nawaz

Yasir also told her followers that her morning show is live and it’s not pre-filmed, despite what many seem to assume.

The debatable topic of curly hair versus straight hair also made it to Yasir’s Q&A and she is a curly-haired girl! However, her hairstyles on the show depend on her mood.

Instagram Q&As have become quite popular among Pakistani celebrities. From Kubra Khan’s Valentine’s Day plans, cricketer Shadab Khan’s wedding date to Mawra Hocane’s Twitter trend, we love how celebrities are trying to communicate with their followers, allowing them to get to know them better but also having fun at the same time.