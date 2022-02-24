Ahmed Ali Butt speaks on James Faulkner fiasco

Actor Ahmed Ali Butt has called for more action against Australia cricketer James Faulkner for his unruly behaviour in the ongoing PSL 7.

It is pertinent to mention that James Faulkner left the tournament halfway, citing non-payment of dues as the reason.

Moreover, he misbehaved with the hotel staff and damaged its property. He also beat the Lahore Airport’s immigration staff in a drunken state.

In an Instagram post, the Jawani Phir Naheen Ani star praised the Pakistan Cricket Board for the sanctions on the all-rounder.

The celebrity stated that he was glad to hear that the cricket board won’t be paying the cricketers’ remaining dues.

Ahmed Ali Butt said that PCB should make James Faulkner pay for the damage he caused to the hotel’s chandelier and his room bill.

The Pakistan Cricket Board, following the incident, stated that all the PSL franchises have agreed to James Faulkner not being drafted in future PSL events due to his misconduct for bringing PCB, Pakistan cricket and the tournament into disrepute.

James Faulkner played six matches for the 2019 champions in this year’s tournament. He scored 49 runs at an average of 49.00 and a strike rate of 181.84.

He bagged six wickets at a bowling average of 32.66 and 9.80 economy.