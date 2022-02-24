Sanya Malhotra says she ‘couldn’t concentrate’ when she first met Bobby Deol

Sanya Malhotra, who stars alongside Bobby Deol in Love Hostel, recalled her first meeting with him.

She said that she was taken aback by how tall he was and revealed that his popular song Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela kept playing in her head as he talked to her.

In Love Hostel, Sanya plays a woman named Jyoti who elopes with her lover Ashu. Bobby plays a ruthless mercenary, Dagar, who is hired by her family to hunt them down.

Talking to Mashable India about her first meeting with Bobby, Sanya said, “When I first met him, I didn’t know he was so tall. And I am quite tiny. Jab main pehli baar mili, mere dimaag mein sirf Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela chal raha tha. He was talking to us about something and I just could not concentrate and take my mind off all his popular songs. I met him as a fangirl,” she said.

“On the set also, if you have seen the look, he looks completely different. As Dagar, he looks scary. He was like an edifice. Maine kaha yaar yeh toh bohot lambe hai toh thoda darr laga mujhe (I thought to myself that he was so tall and I felt a little intimidated). But he is such a nice man. He has a childlike soul. He looks so intimidating but he is such a nice, warm person. So I had a lot of fun shooting,” she added.

Love Hostel, directed by Shanker Raman, explores the subject of honour killings. The film will begin streaming on Zee5 on February 25.

Sanya’s other projects include Sam Bahadur, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Fatima Sana Shaikh, and HIT – The First Case with Rajkummar Rao.