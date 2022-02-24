Nora Fatehi’s lookalike takes Internet by storm

A video claiming to be the lookalike of Bollywood celebrity Nora Fatehi is viral across social media platforms.

The seven-second TikTok video of a boy being shown to have the same looks like that of the celebrity was uploaded on the picture and video-sharing social media application Instagram.

The viral video shows a boy showing a picture before of the celebrity on his laptop. The camera shifts to the “doppelganger” before the clip ends.

The video, which got at least millions of views and thousand likes, was met with mixed by the netizens.

She has made appearances in many Bollywood projects i.e. Bahubali: The Beginning, Kick 2, Satyameva Jayata and its sequel Satyameva Jayata 2 along with Bhuj: The Pride of India.

The picture of actor Hania Aamir’s doppelganger, who hails from Sweden, is going viral across social media platforms.

The picture of the celebrity’s lookalike was shared by Fatima, whose Twitter handle goes by thincrustgirl, on the micro-blogging social media application.

The netizen uploaded the picture of an Instagram user fancymaggot on her profile page.

The celebrity’s fans quickly responded to the viral picture, where they expressed their disbelief over the comparison between the two.

A social media user stated that the actor is way prettier than her doppelganger while another asked how it can be unseen with shocked emojis.