JUI-F and PPP again reach out to PML-Q

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday called on Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, here at their residence. During the meeting, matters pertaining to national and political situation were discussed. On the occasion, PML-Q leaders Tariq Bashir Cheema, Salik Hussain, Hussain Elahi, Shafe Hussain and others were also present. Reports said the top opposition leadership was able to woo support of PML-Q against Imran Khan and also evolved a joint no-trust move and public mobilisation. Fazlur Rehman visited the residence of crucial government ally PML-Q and tried to remove their reservations about Sharif brothers and the Zardaris. According to the sources, another round of talks was held later in the night when Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi visited Bilawal House and held final round with PPP chief Asif Zardari. Per sources, the PPP and PML-Q have decided to evolve joint strategy for the future and both the parties decided to go along together in future.













