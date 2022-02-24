Senator Rehman Malik passes away at 70

Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party and former interior minister Senator Abdul Rehman Malik died in Islamabad in the wee hours of Wednesday at the age of 70.

According to his family Senator Rehman Malik was shifted to a private hospital in Islamabad on February 1 for treatment of post-Covid lungs infection where he breathed his last on Wednesday morning. Rehman Malik had recently recovered from coronavirus, but his health suddenly deteriorated on February 1 and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital, private TV channels reported.

Rehman Malik served as the Interior Minister from March 25, 2008 until March 16, 2013. Rehman Malik was born on December 12, 1951 in Sialkot. Prior to his entry in national politics, he had pursued a successful career in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as a special agent, eventually becoming the Additional Director General of the FIA in 1993 until 1996. President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday expressed their grief over the demise of former interior minister Senator Rehman Malik.

Rehman Malik, who was also a senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party, passed away earlier in the day, due to the coronavirus-related complications.

Both the president and prime minister prayed for peace of the departed soul.

They also sympathized with the grieved family and prayed for strength to them to bear this loss.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former interior minister Rehman Malik.

In his condolence message to the bereaved family of former interior minister, he said that he was saddened to hear the news of Rehman Malik’s demise.