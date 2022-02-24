PM in Moscow on two-day official visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday was accorded a red carpet welcome upon his arrival to Russia on a two-day official visit.

Upon arrival at the airport, the prime minister and his delegation was warmly received by Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and the high officials of Pakistan Embassy. The prime minister was also given a guard of honour. The prime minister is undertaking the visit at the invitation of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

The prime minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation including federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar, Commerce Advisor Abdur Razzak Dawood, National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf and Member of the National Assembly Amir Mahmood Kiani.

After a span of two decades, this is the first visit by a Pakistani prime minister to Russia. The bilateral summit will be the highlight of the visit. During the summit meeting, the two leaders will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations including energy cooperation, according to Foreign Office. They will also have a wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues, including Islamophobia and the situation in Afghanistan.

The prime minister’s visit will contribute to the further deepening of the multifaceted Pakistan-Russia bilateral relationship and enhancement of mutual cooperation in diverse fields. Pakistan-Russia relations have made impressive progress over the past two decades. There has been regular interaction between the two sides at the highest level as well as the working level.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has spoken thrice to President Putin on August 25, 2021, September 14, 2021 and January 17, 2022. The prime minister has also extended an invitation to President Putin to visit Pakistan.