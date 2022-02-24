Govt focusing on industrialisation to create jobs, enhance exports: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that the government was giving a special attention to promote industrialization for creating employment opportunities as well as enhance country’s exports.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to discuss the planning framework for national development and systemic reformation, said for the first time, the incumbent government was introducing export-oriented planning.

He said, unfortunately, the past governments compromised on the national interests.

He said the skilled youth and manpower, tourism and overseas Pakistani investors were the key to Pakistan’s economic development. The government is also activating Pakistan’s missions abroad to play their due role for enhancing the exports, he added.

The participants of the meeting were briefed on the government’s five-year development planning framework and reforms.

It was told that the reformative strategy had been formulated keeping in view the modern day requirements which was neglected by the previous governments.

Following the reforms, special attention would be given to the development of industrial and exports sectors, employment opportunities and increasing the per capita income.

It was told that while introducing the reforms, Pakistan would not only consider the viewpoint of the international experts but also the changing scenario of the international market. The reformation process would be focused at turning the Pakistan’s course from import-oriented development to the export-oriented development. The meeting was told that development planning would also feature the short and long-term targets which would also be reviewed in the future considering the global and local conditions. The meeting was told that as part of the planning process, all of the ministries would ensure their mutual collaboration to define the country’s course of comprehensive development. It was told that the process also included the incentives and facilitations for the best performing production units to further build their capacity. Moreover, the investors would also be encouraged to establish new industries in the information technology, automobile, and tourism sectors.

The participants were also apprised of the shortcomings of the existing planning framework and impediments caused by neglecting the modern day needs. The prime minister directed for early completion and execution of the planning framework.

Federal ministers Shaukat Fayaz Tarin, Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Fakhar Imam, Commerce Advisor Abdur Razzak Dawood, SAPM on CPEC Khalid Mansoor and relevant senior officers attended the meeting. Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that Pakistan was committed to protect and promote human rights and ensure the strict enforcement of labour laws in the country. He said that Pakistan had taken a number of legal and administrative measures to protect the children and minorities’ rights. The president made these remarks while talking to the visiting European Union (EU) Special Representative for Human Rights, Eamon Gilmore, who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Welcoming the EU Special Representative for Human Rights, he conveyed that Pakistan had made a lot of progress to protect the fundamental rights of its citizens.

The president informed that the political leaderships of the country was committed to financially empower the women and address the health issues, such as stunting and malnutrition. He expressed concern over the human rights abuses by India against the minorities, particularly in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and urged the EU to take note of the persecution of minorities by the Indian government.

The president added that India was involved in the genocide of Muslims, and in that regard, he referred to the massacre of Muslims in the state of Gujrat, which took place with the complicit of the Indian government. He conveyed that the government was taking measures to ensure that human rights violations should not take place, besides protecting the rights of minorities and their religious sites. Eamon Gilmore said that Pakistan enjoyed a very special place in the region and EU had a very good partnership with Pakistan.

He appreciated the Government of Pakistan for hosting millions of refugees over a long period of time. He informed that the EU was addressing Islamophobia and taking measures to ensure that hatred was not encouraged. The meeting was also attended by EU Ambassador to Pakistan, Ms. Androulla Kaminara.