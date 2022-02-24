Mohsin Baig sent to jail on judicial remand

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday rejected the request of police for further physical remand of Mohsin Baig and sent him jail on fourteen days judicial remand. Mohsin Baig was produced before ATC judge by the Margalla Police Station after ending of his physical remand time. The police told the court it needed further remand of the accused to recover the videos pertaining to the crime.

Accused Mohsin Baig said that the box of police CCTV had been picked by FIA. He claimed that the police had changed his medical report. The defence lawyer opposed the request and said the FIR had mentioned only pistol but the police were now making excuse of some video. The box the police were talking about already in their custody, he added. The lawyer further said that the legal team was not being allowed to meet the accused despite of this court’s orders. The court rejected the request of further remand and adjourned hearing till next date.