EU envoy discusses Afghan humanitarian crisis with COAS

Special Representative of the European Union Eamon Gilmore on Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement. “During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including Afghanistan humanitarian situation and bilateral diplomatic relations with EU were discussed,” the military’s media wing added. It further said that during the meeting, the “COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with EU countries and we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interest”. “The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region and pledged to play his role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels,” the ISPR concluded.













