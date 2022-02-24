Opposition failed on all fronts: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar has asserted that the opposition failed on all fronts as it is yearning for power, not for the people.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the CM said that during the last three and a half years, the opposition had constantly pursued a policy of anarchy and does not want the country to move forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The opposition, earlier, chanted slogans of now or never and tendering resignations and, now, it was asserting the no-trust move. The no-confidence move would remain a distant dream as their number game was insufficient. Meanwhile, the journey of development would continue under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, he concluded.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday condoled the death of eminent educationist, intellectual and writer Prof Dr Mehdi Hassan. In a condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and paid tributes to the educational and journalistic contributions of Dr Mehdi Hassan.

Prof Mehdi Hassan rendered invaluable services in journalism and education sectors, he said and added that the services of Dr Mehdi Hassan would be remembered for a long.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Mian Channu. He expressed his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and sought a report from Commissioner Multan.