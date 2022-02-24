NAB authorises 20 inquiries against accused

The National Accountability Bureau’s Executive Board Meeting (EBM) on Wednesday authorised conducting as many as 20 inquiries against various corruption accused for inflicting losses to the national exchequer.

The EBM chaired by NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal authorised conducting inquiries against Muhammad Ashfaq Khan, former director Pakistan Railways, Qaiser Riaz Cheema,Muhammad Azhar, Malik Deen, Muhammad Nawaz Khan, Ahmed Saeed, Shahnawaz Yasin and others, Messers Nova City Developers/Partners/Directors, Junaid Afzal, Aamir Saleem Khan,Bilal Bin Ishaq, Muhammad Abbas,Qasim Shahzad and others, Miss Mahrukh Waheed,owner/director Joint Testing private service limited, Nadeem Iftikhar,Khurram Iftikhar, Shahzad Iftikhar,Messers Amtex Limited,Messers Shama Exports and others,Waqas Ali,Chief operating officer/director messers Top Notch World Technologies, Lahore and others,Muhammad Junaid,Chief operating officer, Messers Life Style Development, SMC, Private Limited and others,

Muhammad Sadaqat Nazar Ali Khan and others, Romana Nasir, Shahab Anwar, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation,Muzaffar Ali Sheikh,Ghulam Kubra, Shaukat Hussain, deputy manager, Forest department,Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahzad Dawood, Akhtar Nawaz Khan, Adil Khan,Haji Ali Muhammad and Sons and Gohram Bugti, MPA, Balochistan Assembly in corruption cases. Speaking on the occasion National Accountability Bureau Chairman

Justice Javed Iqbal stressed that

the logical conclusion of mega corruption white collar crime cases especially money laundering,fake account, asset beyond means, illegal housing societies, Modaraba and eradication of corruption was the top priority of NAB.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has convicted as many as 1,405 persons for their corruptions, besides recovering record Rs. 539 billion from corrupt elements directly and indirectly during last four years.

NAB has established the Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML&CFT) cell at its head quarters to check financial crimes and illegal transfer of resources.AML&CFT cell would coordinate with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Secretariat and stakeholders concerned to curb money laundering and terror financing.Anti Money Laundering Cell is tasked with liaising, implementing, monitoring and analyzing the National FATF Secretariat and relevant stakeholders.

He said that due to effective follow up of NAB, the Accountability Court, Rawalpindi had convicted Ghulam Murtaza Malik with a term of 10 years RI and fine of Rs57.472 million and under section 3 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA-2010) punishable under Section 4 of the Act ibid to undergo further sentence of three years rigorous imprisonment and fine of Rs8,900,000.It was the first-ever case in the history of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), in which an accused had been convicted under the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA-2010).