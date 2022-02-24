PTI forms parliamentary board for upcoming LG polls in Punjab

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said a parliamentary board of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was constituted on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan for upcoming local bodies elections in Punjab.

Talking to the media persons after a meeting of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the PTI, he said it was top agenda of the ruling party to delegate power to the local governments as Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to truly empower citizens.

Flanked by Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, he said PTI had won maximum seats during the first phase of local government elections of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) while the party workers were mobilized to show better performance in the second phase.

Farrukh said after enforcing article 140-A (local government) of the constitution in KPK the government would fulfill its constitutional responsibility in Punjab as well.

The minister said the party tickets in Punjab would be allotted by ensuring ‘transparency and merit’ in consultations with PTI organizations at Tehsil level to redress their grievances.

He said scope of the PM mass contact campaign to mobilize party workers for the local bodies elections would further extend across the country.

The party would hold more public meetings in various cities across the country after concluding the PM visit to Russia.

Commenting on the PTI public meeting at Mandi Bahaudin addressed by the Prime Minister (PM), he said the party workers demonstrated traditional enthusiasm.

On the contrary, Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari during their tenure used to hold public meetings through ‘Patwaris’ and the government employees, which lacked enthusiasm at all, he added.

He said it was the first time that any ruling party had announced such a mega package of Rs 360 billion in Punjab to start a new era of development at the province.

Talking about Shehbaz Sharif and Zardari cases, he said both were the masters of corruption. He urged the courts to hear cases on a day-to-day basis.

He said PTI had decided to table a resolution in the National Assembly (NA) against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, denying him access to speak in the NA until the court gives a decision on his case.

Arch-rivals of politics joining hands to protect looted money: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday assailed the leadership of main opposition parties for joining forces against Prime Minister Imran Khan, just to protect the looted money.

“The old adversaries, out of their mutual hatred for PM Imran Khan, are getting united to protect the looted money,” he said in a news statement while reacting to the meeting between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in Lahore.

“The nation is waiting for the moment when Shehbaz Sharif will be tearing the belly of Asif Ali Zardari for taking out the looted money,” he said describing the unnatural alliance between the two parties as an attempt to hamper the ongoing accountability process.

Referring to Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Zardari corruption cases, he said one had an adroit skill in taking commission and laundering money, while the other championed the art of raising assets through fake bank accounts.

He ruled out success of the opposition’s any anti-government move and said they did not have popularity among public due to rampant corruption during their tenures.

Farrukh pointed out the lawlessness in Sindh where the PPP was in the power for the last 13 years. Ironically, most of the journalists were killed and abducted in the province.

Taking a jibe at Maulana Fazlur Rehman, he said the “12th man of politics” was perturbed over his ouster from the mainstream politics.

He said the whole world was facing the challenge of inflation, but it was only Pakistan where the politics was being done on the issue.