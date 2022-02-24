Minister for preparing Badin master plan

Sindh Minister for Works and Services, Syed Zia Abbas Shah Wednesday said that a master plan was being prepared for the development projects in Badin district on the directives of Pakistan Peoples Party’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari including roads and water supply schemes. He expressed these views while inaugurating the completion of the rehabilitation works of two roads in Matli taluka under Provincial works and services department here.

Minister said that under Provincial Highways M&R, 12 kilo meters road from Tando Allahayar road to Goth Gul Muhammad Mangrio and 35 kilo meter road from Tando Ghulam Ali Road to Ayoub kalro were constructed in two phases under annual development programme.

In the first phase, a 5 kilometers road has been opened keeping in view the public convenience. Talking to the media on the occasion, he said that PPP has always provided employment and relief to the people while development and prosperity has come in the country.

The Provincial Minister said that soon the Sindh government is providing employment to 35 thousand people on merit in the education department while after resolving some legal issues, one and half to two lakh unemployed people will be provided employment on merit basis. Minister was Accompanied by PPP district leadership, Deputy Commissioner Badin Agha Shahnawaz Khan, Chief Engineer Works and Services Hyderabad Division, former Chairman District Council Badin Ali Asghar Halepoto, PPP District Badin President Ramzan Chandio and other concerned officers besides PPP Badin leaders were also present. Earlier, former chairman District Council Badin Ali Asghar Halepoto welcomed the provincial minister for works and services in Badin district and presented a traditional gift of Sindhi Ajrak and a Sindhi topi.