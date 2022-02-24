Web portal for HR complaints approved

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Human Rights Surendar Valasai has said that for immediate redressal of human rights grievances, it is important to make it easier for the people to register grievances at home and facilitate access to information on its progress. He expressed these views while approving in principle the establishment of a web portal for easy and quick filing of complaints by the public. Surendar Valasai said that line departments would be linked to the web portal so that it could be monitored effectively. He further said that steps would be taken to enhance the capacity of focal persons of other line departments including human rights department employees in this regard. Secretary Human Rights Ms. Noreen Bashir gave a detailed briefing to the participants about the performance of the department. Officials from several departments also attributed the meeting.













